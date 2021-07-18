5,230 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.33 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

