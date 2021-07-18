$549.40 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $549.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.70 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

SAIA opened at $196.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

