56,633 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

WM stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

