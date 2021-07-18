$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

VYNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

