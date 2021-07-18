$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 51.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.42 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

