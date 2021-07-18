70,200 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,000. United Rentals accounts for 1.4% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.10% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in United Rentals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

