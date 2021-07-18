76,430 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. ONE Gas comprises approximately 2.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. 268,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.