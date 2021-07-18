8,174 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Euclidean Capital LLC

Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Pinduoduo accounts for 0.4% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $9,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

