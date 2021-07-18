$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

