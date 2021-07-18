$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CUE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.79.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
