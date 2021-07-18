88mph (MPH) Market Cap Hits $10.05 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $144,244.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $27.10 or 0.00085626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,322 coins and its circulating supply is 370,976 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

