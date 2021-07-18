$91.95 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $91.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $367.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $377.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.02 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

