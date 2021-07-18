Aavegotchi Hits Market Cap of $45.26 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and $30.73 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,060,341 coins and its circulating supply is 40,438,277 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

