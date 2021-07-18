AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 50.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

ABBV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 6,826,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,097. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.