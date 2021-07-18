AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Holdings Trimmed by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,530 shares during the quarter. AbCellera Biologics makes up 5.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.90% of AbCellera Biologics worth $82,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.