Abulaba (AAA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 79.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 81.4% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a market cap of $570.83 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.