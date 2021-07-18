Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

