Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is FORA Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $317.12. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

