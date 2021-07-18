Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.