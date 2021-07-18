Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0075

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $399,540.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00084623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005795 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.