Act Two Investors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.7% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,593,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,096,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $21,785,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

