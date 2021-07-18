Actinium Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Actinium has a total market cap of $853,430.62 and approximately $9,320.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,912,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

