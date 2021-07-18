AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.01 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.32 million to $113.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $146.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ATY opened at $7.80 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

