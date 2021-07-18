Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0058 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.44 million and $3.09 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.20 or 0.05995695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.01387230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00375514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00132662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00628223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00296207 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

