adbank Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,622.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded down 25% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $6,622.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

