Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Jay P. Elliott Sells 14,612 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,387. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

