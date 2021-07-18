Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.10. 1,249,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

