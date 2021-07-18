ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

ADT opened at $10.18 on Friday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

