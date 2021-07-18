adToken (ADT) Market Cap Achieves $502,762.33

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. adToken has a market capitalization of $502,762.33 and approximately $136.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

