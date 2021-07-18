Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of ATEYY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687. Advantest has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.