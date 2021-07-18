Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.14. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

