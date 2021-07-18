aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.64 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $101.65 million and $13.64 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00084572 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.
About aelf
According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “
Buying and Selling aelf
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.