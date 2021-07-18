AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock worth $11,158,495. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

