AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock worth $11,158,495. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
