Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AIH stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.92.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.