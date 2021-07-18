Aeternity Price Tops $0.0901 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $5.42 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051415 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00042675 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,190,723 coins and its circulating supply is 340,369,780 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

