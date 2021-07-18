AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AAGIY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

