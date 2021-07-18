AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
AAGIY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.53.
AIA Group Company Profile
