AICHAIN (AIT) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $92,663.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AICHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AICHAIN has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AICHAIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

AICHAIN Coin Profile

AIT is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

AICHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AICHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AICHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.