Aion Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,646.57 or 1.00003673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.01204513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00362095 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00369085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,506,957 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.