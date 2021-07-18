AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $15.25 million and $512,250.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

