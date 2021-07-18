Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in June

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 9,013,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ACDVF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

