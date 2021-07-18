Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.37.

AC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE AC opened at C$24.25 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

