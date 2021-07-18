Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.