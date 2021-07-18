Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $8,171.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

