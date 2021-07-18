AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Tops $17.36 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

