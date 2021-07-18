Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $176.51 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00007987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $176.51 million and $540,915.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 147,901,695 coins and its circulating supply is 69,685,220 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

