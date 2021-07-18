Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Akero Therapeutics worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

