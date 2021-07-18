Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

