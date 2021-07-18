Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.61 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $254.21 or 0.00805608 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $72.11 million and $3.61 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

