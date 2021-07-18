Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $640,187.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00123248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00160826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.