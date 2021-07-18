Aleph.im Market Cap Reaches $14.59 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $183,600.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,929,094 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

