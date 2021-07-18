Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 920,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 365,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,693. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,864.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

